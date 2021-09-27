Man hurt in Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man injured.
It happened around 3:24 a.m. Monday in the area of S. Highland Avenue and Park Street, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.
The man, who was not identified in the release, was taken to an area hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.
People who were inside the home at the time of the shooting are being questioned, the department said, adding that the shooting does not appear to be random.