Silver Alert issued for missing Clearwater man canceled

Deputies say Silvestro recently suffered a stroke and has memory loss.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — UPDATE: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has canceled the Silver Alert for Guy Silvestro. He has been found.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 63-year-old man.

Deputies issued a Silver Alert for Guy J. Silvestro, of unincorporated Clearwater after his roommate reported him missing after Silvestro "never returned home after being gone all day," according to a release.

He was last seen driving a 1998 Blue Toyota Corolla 4-door with a black hood and Florida license plate of JPCL02 in the Wesley Chapel area around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Silvestro recently suffered a stroke and has memory loss.

Silvestro is described as a heavy build, white male who is about 6-feet tall and weighs 280 pounds with a beard and gray hair.

The sheriff's office says he was last seen wearing a black dress shirt, red shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Silvestro's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

What other people are reading right now: