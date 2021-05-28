2 men busted separately for street racing in Clearwater, police say

Their arrests were part of a larger driving crackdown in the city, according to law enforcement.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested two people who the department says were street racing, as the agency engages in a citywide crackdown on dangerous driving.

Officers were doing enhanced enforcement Thursday on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, McMullen Booth Road, Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Drew Street. During that detail, they made 42 traffic stops, arrested a total of six people and cited 33 for speeding. Five people were charged with DUI throughout the day.

Among those who were caught up in the broader police operation were two men who authorities say were street racing at two separate times – and not against each other.

The first person, police said, was 43-year-old Eric Howard. In an email, a police spokesperson said Howard, of Clearwater, was stopped around 7:40 p.m. at Drew Street and Hillcrest Avenue after he raced another car.

"He was going 71 mph in a 40 mph zone," the spokesperson wrote.

Police said Howard was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with racing on a highway, along with driving under the influence.

Then, shortly after 9 p.m., the police agency said 18-year-old Landon Braciulis, also of Clearwater, was separately spotted racing another car.

"He was going more than twice the speed limit – 86 mph in a 40 mph zone," the spokesperson wrote. "He, too, was booked in to jail on a charge of racing on a highway."

The increased traffic stop efforts come amid what Police Chief Dan Slaughter described as an increase in serious crashes in Clearwater. He said drivers should expect to see "more focused" traffic enforcement in the city.

"The racing certainly reflects the most egregious violations, but all people need to be mindful of driving the speed limit, staying alert and not allowing themselves to become distracted," Chief Slaughter wrote in a statement.