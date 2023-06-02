Clearwater Threshers cancel weekend fireworks show with eaglets around

The team said it does not want to disturb the young eagles.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Threshers announced the postgame fireworks show set for Saturday will be canceled in an effort not to disturb the two eaglets that call the area home.

Their nest, located at the top of a cell tower off of U.S. Highway 19, is about a quarter mile away from BayCare Ballpark — the home of the Threshers. Local birdwatcher Louise Roy, who coordinates EagleWatch of Pinellas County, earlier told 10 Tampa Bay the birds are too young to fly.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it, too, had been aware of the situation and advised at least a half-mile buffer of silence is necessary while the nest is in use.

In an update Friday morning, the Threshers said it will cancel the postgame fireworks show following the recommendations of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the fledgling eagles."

"Although we understand that fans may be disappointed by the cancellation of the fireworks, we cannot, in good conscience, take any action that could potentially endanger these eaglets," the team said in a statement, in part. "We are a responsible community partner with amazing fans, and we believe they will support our decision."

The team says the game between the Threshers and the Dunedin Blue Jays will be played at the regularly scheduled time at 6:30 p.m., and first responders will still be honored.