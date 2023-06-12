Truck loses control, crashes into signs and vegetation before being wedged against power pole

A westbound pickup truck hauling a trailer veered out of control and left the road just east of Fort Harrison Avenue.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers are investigating a crash that happened Monday morning that left a truck wedged against a power pole.

Officers were at the scene at Court Street and Fort Harrison Avenue where a crash happened around 7:30 a.m., a Facebook post from the Clearwater Police Department explains.

A pickup truck traveling west hauling a trailer veered out of control and left the road just east of Fort Harrison Avenue.

Police say the truck took out a couple of signs and some vegetation before coming to a complete stop lodged atop a small wall and wedged against a power pole.

"The traffic signal at Court/Fort Harrison is out," the post from the police department explains. "Drivers should watch for officers directing traffic and lower their speeds."

The driver of the truck is being checked out at a local hospital while officers try to figure out what caused the crash.