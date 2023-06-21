Police: Alcohol believed to factor into fiery SUV crash on US 19 in Clearwater

Authorities said the driver was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 24-year-old was rushed to the hospital after they were ejected from the SUV they were driving after it crashed on U.S. 19, Clearwater police said.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Sunset Point Road. The driver of a 2016 Honda Pilot crashed into the divider, causing the SUV to burst into flames.

Authorities said the driver was ejected and then rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries. Police said alcohol "appears to be a factor" in the crash.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were shut down for about three hours as crews worked the scene; it has since reopened.