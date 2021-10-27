Precautionary boil water notice lifted in Clearwater area after lab results deem water safe

The break caused low to no water pressure for people on Clearwater Beach, Sand Key and in some downtown locations, officials say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Public Utilities customers on Island Estates, all of Clearwater Beach and Sand Key don't need to boil their water as a precautionary measure anymore, according to the city of Clearwater.

Laboratory results show the water is safe to drink and use as usual.

The boil water order was issued because of the low to no water pressure people experienced after construction workers accidentally struck a water main on Wednesday.

The previous story is below.

---

Utility crews have officially repaired a water main break that impacted several parts of the Clearwater area Wednesday, according to city leaders.

Construction workers accidentally struck the water main in Coachman Park, causing people to have low or no water pressure on Clearwater Beach, Sand Key and in some downtown locations, officials say.

While water service has been restored, the city says it could take time for the water pressure to return to normal levels.

A precautionary boil water notice remains is in effect for customers in Island Estates, Clearwater Beach and parts of Sand Key.

Residents are advised to "boil water that will be used for drinking or cooking for a period of one minute, for at least the next two days to make sure that the water is safe."

City leaders say showers are safe to take, but just make sure not to drink the water. Also, homeowners in the impacted area are advised to toss out any ice made during the water main break.