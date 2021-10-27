Water main break in Clearwater leaves some with little to no water pressure

The break is causing low to no water pressure for people on Clearwater Beach, Sand Key and in some downtown locations, officials say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Utility crews are currently at the site of a water main break in Clearwater, according to city leaders.

Construction workers accidentally struck the water main in Coachman Park, causing people to have low or no water pressure on Clearwater Beach, Sand Key and in some downtown locations, officials say.

Crews are still determining what the necessary repair will be.

It's unclear as of now if a precautionary boil water notice will be issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.