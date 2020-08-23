Clearwater woman charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly motorcycle crash

Witnesses told police she hit a 2019 Can-Aa while speeding.

LARGO, Fla — A Clearwater woman is behind bars facing DUI manslaughter charges after police said she caused a deadly crash Saturday night.

The Largo Police Department responded to the crash on South Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive around 10:40 p.m.

Police said Alexa Elisabella Nix, 24, was traveling northbound on South Missouria Avenue in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when witnesses said she hit a 2019 Can-Am while speeding.

The rider of the Can-Am was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene. Detectives said Nix got away from the area.

Officers later found her Jeep and witnesses identified Nix as the driver.

Nix was found at fault for the crash and arrested for DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and obstruction by

disguised person.

At this time, the man's information is not being released as officers are attempting to notify his family.

What other people are reading right now:

