Clearwater woman killed after being struck by lightning, officials say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 73-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by lightning Wednesday evening in Clearwater, authorities say.

Her body was found on a sidewalk inside the Bayside Gardens IV complex between the parking area and one of the condominium buildings, the city of Clearwater said in a news release.

At 7:45 p.m., the Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a report regarding the woman being struck by lightning in the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key.

Officials say a man found her body on the sidewalk after storms had rolled through the area, but there were no witnesses to see the incident when it occurred.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman.

The investigation of the deadly lightning strike remains ongoing.