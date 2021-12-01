Downtown Clearwater street closures will continue for outdoor dining

The city of Clearwater is extending the closure of a portion of Cleveland Street.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Outdoor dining has been the saving grace for local businesses trying to stay afloat throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Clearwater announced Tuesday in an email that it will be extending the closure of a portion of Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater through April 16.

This announcement comes as good news for downtown business owners and residents alike, as it will allow for the continuation of socially-distanced outdoor dining.

The email mentioned that the city made this decision after seeing the success in generating business in downtown Clearwater from the initial closure of a portion of Cleveland Street, between N Osceola Avenue and N Garden Avenue, back in May 2020.

"We remain committed to helping our restaurants provide a safe, outdoor dining experience downtown. New restaurants have opened, there is live music in the evenings and local merchants have recently launched a new discount program," Amanda Thompson, Clearwater community redevelopment director, said.

This decision comes as Florida continues to see record-high numbers of coronavirus cases.

While Clearwater does want to support local businesses, the city encourages people to do so safely, while following local, state, and CDC guidelines. That includes wearing masks indoors, encouraging masks while outside, staying away from large gatherings, and maintaining 6-foot physical distancing.

