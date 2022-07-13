USCG airlifts, rescues man from Cedar Key after suffering from stomach pain

The man was taken to a hospital on Largo and is reportedly in stable condition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on a boat near Cedar Key was rescued and airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday by the U.S. Coast Guard after he requested medical assistance.

Chris Wallace was suffering from stomach pains on a 43-foot sail vessel when watchstanders from Sector St. Petersburg received the distress call, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Watchstanders then directed an Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew and a Station Yankeetown rescue crew to help the boater.

Crews arrived at the scene and transported Wallace to a hospital in Largo, authorities say.

“Having a reliable communications device like a VHF marine radio can save your life when you need assistance,” Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Haley said. “Remember to verify the weather, be aware of the tides in the area you are planning to transit, and be aware of your vessels limitations.”