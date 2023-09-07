Coast Guard airlifts woman to hospital after 'medical emergency' on cruise ship

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and officials say she is doing OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman is now recovering after she was airlifted to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday following health issues she experience while on a cruise ship, officials say.

The woman was on a Caribbean Princess cruise ship 46 miles southeast of Key Largo when she experienced a medical emergency, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said in a social media post.

An aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 hoisted the 68-year-old off of the deck of the ship.