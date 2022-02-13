Coast Guard, FWC terminates illegal small passenger charter boat in Clearwater

After inspecting two boats, one was deemed illegal which led the Captain of the Port to terminate the vessel's voyage.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An illegal small passenger vessel charter was terminated by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday in Clearwater.

A Coast Guard investigating officer was on board with a boat crew from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when they boarded two boats.

The two boats were under the command and control of Coast Guard credentialed mariners being chartered by one person for 13 passengers, a news release from the Coast Guard explains.

After an investigation, the Coast Guard officer came to the conclusion that the six passengers in one boat were operating legally as an uninspected passenger vessel, the release reports. However, the driver of the boat wasn't enrolled in a drug testing consortium.

The driver of the second boat also reportedly wasn't enrolled in a drug testing consortium. And there were seven passengers on the second boat which should only be carrying six, the Coast Guard explains.

With this in mind, the charter was deemed illegal and the Captain of the Port terminated the overloaded vessel's voyage.

Both of the boats were previously issued a Captain of the Port order for "alleged illegal passenger operations," the release says. They were escorted to Seminole Boat Ramp.

During the boarding process, violations of failure to have a valid Certificate of Inspection, failure of a marine employer to ensure crew enrolled in a drug testing consortium and failure to comply with a Captain of the Port order were reportedly noted.

“Uninspected passenger vessels under 100 gross tons are allowed to carry no more than six passengers for hire. Once the passenger count exceeds six, the vessel is subject to inspection under the provisions of 46 CFR 175,” Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Senior Investigating Officer Brian Knapp said in a statement. “To verify if you are on an inspected passenger vessel, passengers can ask to see the vessel's Certificate of Inspection which states how many passengers may be carried on the vessel, how many crew are required and what waterways the vessel is permitted to operate on.

"Anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel should ask to see the Merchant Mariner Credential of the boat operator to verify their captain is properly licensed by the Coast Guard. If the captain can’t produce their license, don’t get on the boat.”

Anyone with suspicion that a boat is violating the law can report the alleged violation to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at 727-502-8720.