x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pinellascounty

Man injured by boat propeller near Sand Key

The Coast Guard was called and medevaced the man to safety.
Credit: Coast Guard
A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat – Small II boatcrew transports a 48-year-old man from the response boat to Station Sand Key, Florida, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The crew medevaced the man from One Tree Island after he reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An afternoon on One Tree Island near Sand Key resulted in a man getting injured by a boat propeller.

A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard just before 4 p.m. Saturday, saying he saw the injured man needing help, according to a news release. A crewmember on the good Samaritan's boat helped him out before the Coast Guard could arrive.

Rescuers aboard a Coast Guard boat eventually got to the 48-year-old injured man and medevaced him to the Coast Guard Station Sand Key. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg by ambulance.

The extent of his injury is not yet known.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, the Coast Guard said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter