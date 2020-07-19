Man injured by boat propeller near Sand Key

The Coast Guard was called and medevaced the man to safety.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An afternoon on One Tree Island near Sand Key resulted in a man getting injured by a boat propeller.

A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard just before 4 p.m. Saturday, saying he saw the injured man needing help, according to a news release. A crewmember on the good Samaritan's boat helped him out before the Coast Guard could arrive.

Rescuers aboard a Coast Guard boat eventually got to the 48-year-old injured man and medevaced him to the Coast Guard Station Sand Key. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg by ambulance.

The extent of his injury is not yet known.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, the Coast Guard said.

What other people are reading right now: