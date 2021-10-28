Boater rescued while strong storms moved into the Tampa Bay area

A line of thunderstorms moved inland Thursday afternoon prompting several tornado warnings.

As strong storms rolled into the Tampa Bay area, the Coast Guard rescued a man from a boat taking on water.

The man was rescued Thursday from his 19-foot boat near the area of MacDill Air Force Base, according to a press release. A Coast Guard rescue team took the boater to Williams Park Marina.

A 911 call to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office alerted watchstanders to the boat taking on water. The Coast Guard says the owner is working to have the boat commercially salvaged.