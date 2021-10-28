Boater rescued while strong storms moved into the Tampa Bay area

As strong storms rolled into the Tampa Bay area, the Coast Guard rescued a man from a boat taking on water.
The man was rescued Thursday from his 19-foot boat near the area of MacDill Air Force Base, according to a press release. A Coast Guard rescue team took the boater to Williams Park Marina.
A 911 call to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office alerted watchstanders to the boat taking on water. The Coast Guard says the owner is working to have the boat commercially salvaged.
"With adverse weather in the area, we advise boaters to check their vessels and safety gear before getting underway," said Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Haley. "Boaters should know the limitations of their vessels and stay off the water if possible."