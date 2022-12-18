3 rescued from disabled sailboat west of Anclote Island

A woman and two children were transported by helicopter, the Coast guard says.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people, including two children, were rescued from their sailboat nearly 100 miles west of Anclote Island, the U.S. Coast Guard reports.

The owner of the sailboat called into the U.S. Coast Guard command center some time around 4 p.m. and reported their 25-foot sailboat had become disabled, the agency said. As weather conditions worsened, the Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to rescue three people stuck off the coast of Florida.

The helicopter hoisted up a woman, a 12-year-old and a 3-year-old without any medical concerns, the Coast Guard reports. They were returned to the air station in Clearwater where they were greeted by family.

The Coast Guard says the owner of the sailboat stayed behind to sail back to shore when weather conditions improved.

"This successful rescue was made possible by the quick response and effective communication between our rescue crews and the vessel's master," Petty Officer 3rd Class Claudia Kearn, Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander, said. "It is essential for all mariners to have and use a VHF-FM radio in case of an emergency."