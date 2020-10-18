Coast Guard rescues 6 in the water after boat capsizes near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Only two of the six people in the water were wearing life jackets at the time of the rescue, according to the Coast Guard.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thanks to the quick action of U.S. Coast Guard crews six people were safely rescued from a capsized boat near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Saturday.

Coast Guard Stations Cortez and St. Petersburg crews responded to the six people they say were in distress.

Only two of the six people in the water were wearing life jackets at the time of the rescue, according to the Coast Guard.

All involved were safely transferred to a local boat ramp without any reported injuries.

“Regardless of how a person ends up in the water, wearing a life jacket is the single most important precaution a person can take to increase their chances of survival when situations like this take place,” Capt. Mathew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg said. “This is why we urge all boaters to have life jackets with them.”

Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene. Sea Tow was responsible for recovering the boat and brought it to a marina.

#Breaking a great coordinated effort b/w @USCG Coast Guard Station Cortez, Coast Guard Station St Petersburg, @HillsFireRescue, & Sea Tow in rescuing 6 distressed mariners in Tampa Bay when their boat began taking on water. https://t.co/47FiehYAJ1 pic.twitter.com/qb9Vphv9BO — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 17, 2020

