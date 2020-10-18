x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Coast Guard rescues 6 in the water after boat capsizes near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Only two of the six people in the water were wearing life jackets at the time of the rescue, according to the Coast Guard.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 7

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thanks to the quick action of U.S. Coast Guard crews six people were safely rescued from a capsized boat near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Saturday.

Coast Guard Stations Cortez and St. Petersburg crews responded to the six people they say were in distress.

Only two of the six people in the water were wearing life jackets at the time of the rescue, according to the Coast Guard.

All involved were safely transferred to a local boat ramp without any reported injuries.

“Regardless of how a person ends up in the water, wearing a life jacket is the single most important precaution a person can take to increase their chances of survival when situations like this take place,” Capt. Mathew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg said. “This is why we urge all boaters to have life jackets with them.”

Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene. Sea Tow was responsible for recovering the boat and brought it to a marina.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter