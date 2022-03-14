7-year-old medevaced from cruise ship off Clearwater after suffering abdominal pain

Officials report the girl is recovering at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 7-year-old cruise ship passenger is recovering at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital after having to be medevaced by the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to a press release, the young girl was aboard the Carnival Dream, about 264 miles southwest of Clearwater, when she started suffering from abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew responded and took the girl and her father ashore at the recommendation of a flight surgeon.

The Coast Guard reports the girl is stable.