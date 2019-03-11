PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two divers near Egmont Key were rescued by the Coast Guard on Saturday.
Coast Guard officials said a third diver was able to swim away from the two distressed divers and radio for help from an anchored boat.
Both divers, a man and a woman, had to be transported to EMS for treatment. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew assisted in the rescue of the male diver. The female diver was recovered a Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Motor Lifeboat.
Officials said the third diver was assisted by a Coast Guard boat crew to help navigate their boat back to the Treasure Island Boat Club.
