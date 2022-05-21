x
Pinellas County

USCG Sector St. Pete rescues 3 people after their boat sinks

There were no reported medical concerns from the rescued people.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg said in a news release on Saturday they rescued three people after their 24-foot vessel began taking on water in Tampa Bay.

The people were able to climb onto a buoy near Egmont Key and were picked up by a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium by the rescue crew.

There are no reported medical concerns for the rescued people.

Coast Guard officials were notified of the emergency by a radio channel and they want to remind all boaters of key safety tips before getting on the water such as wearing a life jacket, filing a float plan, checking the weather and water conditions and carrying all required safety gear. 

To learn more about boating safety tips, click here.

   

