Coast Guard St. Pete rescues person stranded in water for nearly 8 hours

The person was awake and conscious when rescued and was taken to the Coast Guard's station to meet with other emergency medical services.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being stranded in a body of water in St. Petersburg for eight hours, Coast Guard rescue crews were able to save the person early Saturday morning.

At around 12 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg said in a Facebook post that they received a call about a person in the area of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

With the help of the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the Coast Guard says they began searching the area of the bridge.

A few hours later at around 4:30 a.m., crews reportedly found and rescued the person near Egmont Key after they were dragged by a barge and been in the water for almost eight hours.

"Incredible job by the crew," U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg wrote in the Facebook post. "Their diligent efforts and expertise made for an incredible ending."