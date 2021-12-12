Coast Guard: Part of Tampa Bay closed off to all boat traffic amid foggy weather

Zone No.1, which is most of Tampa Bay, will be closed until the fog lifts.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg sent out an alert saying parts of Tampa Bay have been closed to all boat traffic because of the foggy weather.

Zone No.1, which is most of Tampa Bay, will be closed until the fog lifts, the alert explained. Zone No. 6 and No. 7 will be closed as well.

No vessel traffic is allowed on the water until later Sunday morning.