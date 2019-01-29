ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Although Florida will escape the worst of the brutally cold weather affecting much of the U.S., shelters are opening for people in need.

Overnight low temperatures tonight could dip into the mid-30s across the Nature Coast, with lows in the 40s and 50s across the Tampa Bay area. The same is forecast Wednesday night.

Below is a list of open shelters. It will be updated if and when more communities make an announcement.

Pinellas County

Cold weather shelters will open between 6-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with the exception of the Clearwater location. People can call 211 for more information.

Clearwater

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, opening at 5 p.m., 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.

Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, 7790 61st St. N

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs: 111 W. Lime St.

St. Petersburg

My Place in Recovery, 1655 16th St. S.

Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Ave. N.

Salvation Army, 1400 4th St. S.

The Turning Point, 1810 5th Ave. N.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 5th St. N.

