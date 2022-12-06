x
Pinellas County

Have you seen Colin? Police issue Florida Purple Alert for missing man last seen in Largo area

Colin Noble left his home on Rosery Road and has not been seen since, authorities say.
Credit: Largo Police Department

LARGO, Fla. — Have you seen Colin Noble?

Police issued a Florida Purple Alert on Tuesday for a missing man last seen in the Largo area.

Noble left his home on Rosery Road on Thursday and has not been seen since, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.

He was seen wearing a white baseball cap, white shirt and black pants, police say. Noble is also described as 5-foot-5, weighs 120 pounds and may be carrying a tan backpack and riding a blue bicycle. 

If you see Noble, authorities say to not approach him. Call law enforcement right away instead. 

