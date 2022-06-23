Person airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

First responders indicate there was some sort of mishap involving a commercial pallet.

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said.

Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.

The person's condition is not known.

"Our thoughts are with the patient and their family," East Lake Fire Rescue wrote in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been released.