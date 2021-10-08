Florida police committee issues recommendations for improving policing, community relations

"We've got to...just stop bringing in law enforcement to the table and bring the community to the table,” Chief Holloway said.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report that studies the intersection between law enforcement and local communities highlights dozens of recommendations that police departments across the state should consider to improve the sometimes strained relationships officers have with the neighborhoods they serve.

Chief Anthony Holloway chaired the Florida Police Chief's Association subcommittee on Accountability and Societal Change, and said during a news conference Tuesday, the recommendations call on both the community and law enforcement to take tangible steps toward change.



The subcommittee was created in wake of George Floyd’s 2020 murder at the hands of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

“After what happened last year and what we're seeing, we've got to start at some point just stop bringing in law enforcement to the table and bring the community to the table,” Chief Holloway said.

The report used six “pillars” to help guide the subcommittee’s discussion and subsequent recommendations. The pillars come from the 2015 Final Report of the President’s Task force on 21st Century Policing and include building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, technology and social media, community policing and crime reduction, training and education as well as officer wellness and safety.

"These are difficult issues...sometimes difficult conversations," Chief Holloway said.

One big recommendation for police: communicating directly, openly and swiftly to the public and media about serious use-of-force incidents. The Minneapolis Police Department was criticized for not doing this with George Floyd's death.

Other suggestions include:

Publishing demographic data on all detentions

Requiring officers to ID themselves by name and rank during stops

Making them state the reason for stops and searches

“The committee really look hard at things like how do we protect the community, and how do we protect the lives of police officers,” said Watson Haynes of the St. Pete Urban League.

The report also asks the community to step up. Suggestions include:

- taking part in citizens police academies

- creating advisory boards

- and having ongoing community conversations about policing--not just in times of crisis.