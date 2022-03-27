Community wants change at an intersection after 6-year-old hit and killed in Oldsmar

A 6-year-old girl was hit and killed in Oldsmar on Saturday night after family said she was going to the fair with her mom and sister.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — People living in Oldsmar believe safety changes need to be made at what they believe is a dangerous intersection.

Saturday night a mother and her two daughters were hit by a car near an intersection along St. Petersburg Boulevard near Bayview Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

A mother was crossing the street with her two daughters, according to authorities. A car hit all three of them on St Petersburg Drive. The 6-year-old daughter died from her injuries. The mom and 10-year-old daughter were brought to the hospital.

Family members told 10 Tampa Bay they were heading to the fair. Investigators said they were not crossing in the designated crosswalk area.

Investigators said it appears impairment and speed aren't factors in the crash. and sheriff's office officials said there are currently no charges against the driver. People living nearby want city officials to do something to initiate safety.

"A stoplight, great, a roundabout, blinking lights … something has to change," said a neighbor, Dakota Moore.

Moore said she has been emailing city officials since November about the intersection being dangerous.