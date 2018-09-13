CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Fire and utility crews are investigating a natural gas leak at Drew Street and Saturn Avenue in Clearwater.

Fire officials said a construction crew punctured a gas line.

Gas company workers are repairing it.

Several businesses in a nearby strip mall have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

