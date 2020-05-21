Four women accused of smuggling drugs into Pinellas County Jail

The investigation began on April 17 with arrests made May 12, 18 and 20.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Three inmates and a woman on the outside are accused of smuggling drugs into the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater.

Detectives say a letter was received at the jail on April 17 for inmate Danielle Tufano, 31. The envelope had 10 strips of Suboxone, a type of pain reliever used to treat narcotics dependence.

Through the investigation, deputies say they determined Nina Gomez, 36, sent the drug to Tufano. Gomez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility.

Tufano was charged with one count of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility.

Detectives say they were also tipped off that inmate Kristi Sweeney, 49, was in possession of methamphetamine. On May 12, a medical examination found 17 bags of the drug inside her private area.

Sweeney was charged with one count of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility, one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives believe she brought the drugs in with her when she was arrested on May 8 for false verification of ownership, possession of methamphetamine and possession of crack cocaine.

Detectives also received information that inmate Stephanie Hansbury, 30, was in possession of methamphetamine. A gram of the drug was found stuffed in her bra. She is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation continues.

What other people are reading right now: