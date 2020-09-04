ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg restaurant is going above and beyond for those who will be spending Easter by themselves.

Urban Brew and BBQ will deliver free food on Easter Sunday to single parents and anyone who will be alone. They are calling it "Sharing Easter."

Owner Andy Salyards has been collecting names from people who want to help deliver the food and spend a little bit of time with those who won't have the opportunity to be with family or friends.

"Every person who we are bringing a meal to will have one volunteer assigned to them. So they would bring the food, but we're also asking our volunteers to stick around and have a conversation with that person. Although it's great to bring someone food, what this is really all about is human contact and making sure people know that they are still a part of the community," Salyards said.

The restaurant wants you to let them know if you know anyone who will be alone on Easter.

You can sign up to donate, volunteer and register for meals here.

