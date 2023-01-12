Council addresses controversial conversations surrounding Clearwater charter school

Dozens are people are against the new school on Nursery Road. Council addressed their concerns Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some people are upset over a Clearwater charter school that is under construction.

During Clearwater's City Council meeting on Thursday night, city officials and residents came out to discuss the controversy.

Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, crews are building Discovery Academy of Science.

The construction is happening where a church was. Council members said they see the school opening and don't believe those who oppose the plans can stop that.

On Discovery Academy of Science's website, the charter officials state their plan is to take their two current campuses and combine them at this location in Clearwater.

This location is close to Belleair Road where a Largo High School teenager, Ethan Weiser, was hit and killed in August.

Dozens of people against these plans showed up to the Clearwater council meeting. There were also a number of parents whose children will attend the new charter school who support the construction.

People who oppose the charter school said the area is dangerous in terms of traffic and sidewalks and school of this size will only attract more traffic.

City officials took the time to address many concerns. They said over the years, there have been many emails regarding this project.

They also said they received 26 public records requests. City officials explained people are hostile when addressing concerns which they feel have been a challenge in this situation.

Council members said this is a first for a project like this to see some much negative attention.

The city's attorney said did their diligence considering all the concerns, explaining why the council can’t stop the construction of the school.

The city conducted multiple traffic studies. From that, traffic mitigation measures were put in place. Charter school officials are widening the road to include turn lanes in both directions of the school’s entry.

The city's engineer talked about the study and explained how requirements were met.

Through the studies, officials said area traffic wouldn't be congested with traffic.

Even with that, people showed up Thursday against these plans. Some had signs in their hands.

"I saw someone drive around the speed bump and I see people speeding all the time. I invite you to come to my house," one woman who lives in the area and opposed the new school over traffic concerns.

Other parents said it's been frustrating to deal with delays because they're excited for the school their kids will soon attend.

"I have been frustrated with the delays and I’m excited for my kids to have a spacious classroom with better technology," one parent whose child will attend Discovery Academy of Science said.

Officials said once the school opens, the area traffic will be monitored. If there are issues, the Florida Department of Transportation and the city will intervene.

Some council members suggested putting stop lights and stop signs out there. Another member said they plan to ask Pinellas County for money to address concerns like sidewalks and speeders.

Officials with the charter school stated on their website they are hoping to open their doors to students this year.