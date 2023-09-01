Countryside HS stabbing suspect had 'manifesto' with intent to kill, police chief says

The 14-year-old alleged attacker faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 14-year-old who stabbed two students Thursday at Countryside High School had a manifesto that indicated he had an intent to kill, police said.

The teen, a 9th grader who Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy previously said had no disciplinary history, was a lone suspect who conducted "an intentional and targeted act" where anyone was at risk. He is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Speaking during a news conference Friday, the chief detailed that a 14-year-old 9th-grade boy was stabbed in the neck by the teen and has since been treated and released from the hospital. The second student, a 16-year-old 11th-grade boy, was stabbed in the chest and abdomen. He underwent surgery and is progressing toward recovery, Gandy said.

"Those are all positive developments," the chief added. The students' parents invoked Marsy's Law, which allows the identity of crime victims in Florida to be kept secret.

10 Tampa Bay is not naming the 14-year-old suspect at this time.

The teen idolized serial killers and "hated humanity," Gandy said, adding that "he wanted recognition."

Just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday, the victims reportedly were stabbed in the main front hallway of the school during a class change. One of the student's friends ran after the attacker before realizing he had a knife, Gandy said. Just a couple of minutes later, those officers had the suspect at gunpoint before taking him into custody.

The chief says that it appears, so far, the act was random.

Authorities' investigation shows the alleged attacker lived in several places in Florida in recent years and had arrived at Countryside High School in January. At some point, Gandy said, the teen lived in Las Vegas.

Efforts are ongoing to look more into his background. In the meantime, what law enforcement found so far is "troubling."

"It's a lot to take in [reading his manifesto]...anyone was fair game," Gandy said.