Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Clearwater school

Police say the 18-year-old was planning a "criminal act" against another student.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An 18-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to school, according to a Clearwater Police news release.

Police say Angelo Garcia-Cadena, who is enrolled at Countryside High School, allegedly planned a "criminal act" against another student but was arrested before it could be carried out.

It's believed the incident involving Garcia-Cadena is isolated and not a threat to anyone else at the school, which went under lockdown during the arrest.