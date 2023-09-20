Here's how long a section of County Road 1 in Palm Harbor will be closed

Crews will be installing an emergency sewer pipe replacement in that section during the duration of the closure.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — If you live or drive in the Palm Harbor area – heads up.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 25, a section of County Road 1 in the city will be closed for a month.

The section of the closed road is between Tampa Road and Curlew Road.

Crews will be installing an emergency sewer pipe replacement in that section during the duration of the closure, Pinellas County officials said in a news release.

The exact location of the affected road is between Saddle Court and Wexford Drive.

A detour map below shows north-south traffic will be diverted to Alt. U.S. 19. Impacted neighborhoods along CR-1 will be using Wexford Leas Boulevard to make their way through the area.

"Neighborhood schools and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office have been notified, and signage will alert drivers," the news release mentions.