CLEARWATER, Fla. — A couple has been charged after detectives say they were smuggling drugs into jail and selling them.

The investigation started in May after deputies got information there were drugs being dealt in the Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies said Antoinette Monroe was mailing Suboxone to her inmate boyfriend Jason Davis.

On Sept. 24, Monroe was detained during a traffic stop where marijuana and morphine were found in her possession, according to deputies.

Monroe was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility and driving on a suspended license.

Davis was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance principal, two counts delivery of a controlled substance principal, and two counts introduction of contraband into a detention facility principal.

