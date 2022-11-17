Couple rescued from car that crashed into pond in St. Pete

Firefighters said an off duty Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy witnessed the crash and immediately responded by jumping into the water to help.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were brought to safety after their car crashed into a pond Thursday evening in St. Petersburg, fire officials say.

At around 5:45 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car that crashed into a pond nearby Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive.

Firefighters said an off-duty Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy witnessed the crash and immediately responded by jumping into the water and was able to rescue the driver, St. Pete Fire said in a news release. Once St. Pete Fire rescue arrived, a paramedic from SPRF jumped into the pond as the car was sinking and rescued the passenger next.

A ladder was put into the water to help get the passenger and paramedic to shore safely. Authorities said the couple did not suffer any injuries.