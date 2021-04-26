x
Pinellas County

Eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway blocked for rollover crash

Officers expect the road to be closed for 2-3 hours.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A serious two-car rollover crash is blocking eastbound traffic on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard in Clearwater.

Police and firefighters have responded to the scene. First responders say two people were hurt and have been taken to the hospital. One person is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. 

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at McMullen Booth, while westbound traffic is down to one lane.

Officers expect the road to be closed for 2-3 hours while an investigation is conducted. It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

