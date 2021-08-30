COVID vaccines to be offered prior to funeral for fallen St. Petersburg officer

Officer Michael Weiskopf died Friday, Aug. 27, at the age of 52.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the hours prior to a funeral service for a St. Petersburg officer who died of COVID-related complications, a vaccine clinic will be set up at his widow's request.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the health department will provide shots to anyone from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at The Coliseum's parking lot, located at 535 4th Ave. N.

It comes a day after the Polk County Sheriff's Office helped to organize its own clinic Monday following the COVID-related death of one of its deputies.

Officer Michael Weiskopf died Friday, Aug. 27, after contracting the virus at the age of 52. An 18-year veteran of the department, Weiskopf was assigned to the Traffic Section Crash Investigation Unit.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, and younger brother, Daniel. Weiskopf and his wife, called the "love of his life," married in 2002.