MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above photo is a file image of a coyote.
Wild – and wandering.
A coyote has been spotted roaming through several Madeira Beach neighborhoods.
The city says seeing one in communities along the Gulf Coast is pretty rare – but they’re becoming a more common sight. Coyotes are seen much more frequently in parts of central and north Florida.
According to National Geographic, the adaptable predator can be found in 49 states.
Coyotes are pretty small – even when compared to the average dog.
Encyclopedia Britannica says they stand a little over two feet tall and weigh 20-50 pounds. Because of their size, coyotes rarely pose a serious threat to people, and they’re easily scared off by loud noises.
They will go after cats or small dogs, so Madeira Beach is urging people to keep their pets inside – especially around dusk and dawn when coyotes are most active.
Here’s what else you can do to keep coyotes from prowling your neighborhood.
- Don’t feed them, and clean up pet food, fallen fruit and seed around bird feeders.
- Secure garbage and compost cans. Coyotes will eat just about anything.
- Close crawl spaces to keep them from camping out under porches
- Walk small dogs on short leashes and be extra careful in wooded areas
If you see a coyote, report it to Florida Fish and Wildlife at 888-404-3922
RELATED: Neighbors spring into action when coyote carries off dog
RELATED: Group of coyotes spotted roaming through Pinellas County neighborhood
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: 137 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of heroin seized in Polk County drug bust
- Police: Child playing with Nerf gun shot by drunk man with real gun
- 'Nice try you creep': Skeptical woman gets selfie from officer to prove his identity
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter