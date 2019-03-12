MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above photo is a file image of a coyote.

Wild – and wandering.

A coyote has been spotted roaming through several Madeira Beach neighborhoods.

The city says seeing one in communities along the Gulf Coast is pretty rare – but they’re becoming a more common sight. Coyotes are seen much more frequently in parts of central and north Florida.

According to National Geographic, the adaptable predator can be found in 49 states.

Coyotes are pretty small – even when compared to the average dog.

Encyclopedia Britannica says they stand a little over two feet tall and weigh 20-50 pounds. Because of their size, coyotes rarely pose a serious threat to people, and they’re easily scared off by loud noises.

They will go after cats or small dogs, so Madeira Beach is urging people to keep their pets inside – especially around dusk and dawn when coyotes are most active.

Here’s what else you can do to keep coyotes from prowling your neighborhood.

Don’t feed them, and clean up pet food, fallen fruit and seed around bird feeders.

Secure garbage and compost cans. Coyotes will eat just about anything.

Close crawl spaces to keep them from camping out under porches

Walk small dogs on short leashes and be extra careful in wooded areas

If you see a coyote, report it to Florida Fish and Wildlife at 888-404-3922

