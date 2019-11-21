ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened at Ulmerton Road and 34th Street.
The intersection was closed while troopers investigated.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
