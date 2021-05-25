Audi crashes into parked pickup, ends up underneath it

Police say the driver lost control of the Audi.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A crash in a Clearwater Best Buy parking lot pushed a car underneath a pickup truck.

The Clearwater Police Department responded to the crash described as "something you don't see every day" around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the driver of an Audi lost control of the car and crashed into a parked pickup truck. Photos from the scene show the force of the crash caused the truck's front wheels to sit on the Audi's hood.

The driver who lost control of their car was taken to an area hospital to be checked for minor injuries, according to the police department.

Here's something you don't see every day -- a parking lot crash where one vehicle ends up on top of another. This happened in the Best Buy parking lot at U.S. 19 and Drew Street. The driver of the red Audi lost control and slammed into the parked pickup. pic.twitter.com/SWo14qaoNM — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 25, 2021