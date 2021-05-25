x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Audi crashes into parked pickup, ends up underneath it

Police say the driver lost control of the Audi.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A crash in a Clearwater Best Buy parking lot pushed a car underneath a pickup truck. 

The Clearwater Police Department responded to the crash described as "something you don't see every day" around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the driver of an Audi lost control of the car and crashed into a parked pickup truck. Photos from the scene show the force of the crash caused the truck's front wheels to sit on the Audi's hood.

The driver who lost control of their car was taken to an area hospital to be checked for minor injuries, according to the police department.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter