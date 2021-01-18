Crash closes portion of northbound US 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A portion of northbound U.S. 19 is closed as the Clearwater Police Department works a crash with serious injuries.
Officers say the closure begins at Sunset Point Road and extends through Enterprise Road.
One woman was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment, according to a press release.
The northbound access road remains open while crews work.
