Pinellas County

3 people injured in 'serious' crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, police say

Eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay and southbound lanes of Keene Road will be closed for several hours, police say.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Friday night after a crash resulted in serious injuries, Clearwater police say. 

It happened around 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. 

According to police, two of the people injured were listed as "trauma alerts." 

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and southbound lanes of Keene Road will be closed for several hours. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

