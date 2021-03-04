3 people injured in 'serious' crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Friday night after a crash resulted in serious injuries, Clearwater police say.
It happened around 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
According to police, two of the people injured were listed as "trauma alerts."
The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and southbound lanes of Keene Road will be closed for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
