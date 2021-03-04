3 people injured in 'serious' crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, police say

Eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay and southbound lanes of Keene Road will be closed for several hours, police say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Friday night after a crash resulted in serious injuries, Clearwater police say.

It happened around 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

According to police, two of the people injured were listed as "trauma alerts."

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and southbound lanes of Keene Road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

#Clearwater #traffic news: Avoid the area of Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. We’re on scene of crash with serious injuries and road blockage. pic.twitter.com/7UXxsunsFw — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) April 3, 2021