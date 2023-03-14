Police: Crash shuts down north St. Pete intersection

Traffic was asked to seek alternate routes while the area at Roosevelt Boulevard North and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North was closed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash shut down a north St. Petersburg intersection for more than an hour Tuesday evening.

Police were called at around 6:15 p.m. to the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard North and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North. Once officers arrived, they learned a motorcycle and another car on the roadway were involved in a crash, a spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department reports.

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, but is expected to be OK, police say. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.

Police did not immediately say what caused the collision.

The intersection was closed for over an hour while drivers sought alternate routes.