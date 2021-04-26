Crest Lake Park reopens after $5.7 million makeover

The upgrades made to the downtown Clearwater park were paid for through the city's BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement money.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A park in Pinellas County is now back open after getting a multi-million dollar makeover.

Crest Lake Park in downtown Clearwater opened back up to the public Monday after a year of construction.

The City of Clearwater says money for the $5.7 million project came from the city's BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement money.

The park added wider sidewalks around the lake and throughout the park. It also has new lighting, irrigation, landscaping and grassing, four new play areas including a spray pad, restrooms, picnic shelters, a lighted fountain, boardwalks, volleyball courts, and an arboretum.

"Crest Lake Park has been home to our most-visited dog park for a decade and a half and more recently the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza," said Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. "Now the entire park will be a destination for our residents and guests and I believe will serve Clearwater for decades to come."

The city's parks and recreation director called this their "best park project to date."

Back in 2015, Clearwater City Council members unanimously approved a proposed settlement of $8.1 million with BP and other defendants responsible for the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010.