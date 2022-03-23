Crews investigate fire at St. Petersburg home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators are working to find out what caused a fire early Wednesday morning at a home in St. Petersburg's Historic Old Northeast neighborhood.
Around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to multiple calls of a structure fire on 3rd Street North and 13th Avenue North, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release.
Firefighters say they arrived to find "heavy fire" coming from the front of a 1900's wood frame five-room apartment.
The flames reportedly reached three of the units. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the building.
Firefighters say the home was vacant when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.