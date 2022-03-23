Crews investigate fire at St. Petersburg home

Firefighters say the 1900's wood-frame apartment was vacant when the fire broke out.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators are working to find out what caused a fire early Wednesday morning at a home in St. Petersburg's Historic Old Northeast neighborhood.

Around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to multiple calls of a structure fire on 3rd Street North and 13th Avenue North, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release.

Firefighters say they arrived to find "heavy fire" coming from the front of a 1900's wood frame five-room apartment.

The flames reportedly reached three of the units. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the building.