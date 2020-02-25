PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Police K-9s undoubtedly play a special role in law enforcement; those who've fallen will be honored for their bravery.

The public is welcome to attend the 12th annual K-9 police dog memorial at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, according to a news release.

Agencies including the Clearwater Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be in attendance, with the fallen dogs from both groups honored. More than 60 dogs currently interred at the cemetery will be remembered, with four additional K-9s memorialized.

"Law enforcement dogs and their human handlers often share a bond that goes deeper than the typical relationship between a pet and an owner. It's a connection formed over months of rigorous training, countless hours spent in each other's company, and shared dangers,” company president and CEO Keenan Knopke said in the release.

"We are extremely proud that we can offer this memorial service to the brave officers and loyal dogs who give so much to our community."

Burial plots at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens are donated to all service animals of the two mentioned law enforcement agencies.

People needing more information about the event is asked to call the Memory Gardens at 727-789-2000.

