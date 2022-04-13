Cypress Links Golf Course to temporarily close for improvements

The course will be closed from May until October 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you were looking to play a round of golf at the City of St. Petersburg's Cypress Links Golf Course you'll need to set a tee time rather quickly.

The city says the course, located at 875 62nd Ave. NE, will temporarily close from May until October 2022 to make improvements. Among the list of improvements being made are the resurfacing of 10 putting greens, replacing the grass at all the tees and improvements to the clubhouse.

"This will be the first major renovation of Cypress Links Golf Course since it opened about 25 years ago," said Golf Director Ken Betz. "We are excited to reopen in the Fall of 2022 with refreshed greens and an improved clubhouse."

Leagues that take place at Cypress Links will be moved over to Twin Brooks Golf Course during the closure.

Two other municipal golf courses will remain open to the public: