Daniel Tiger is in the neighborhood to visit children at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

The character from the popular PBS television show, "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," is bringing smiles to local kids.

TAMPA, Fla. — Daniel Tiger and Baker Aker are taking a break from television to visit with children at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. The visit is part of an ongoing community outreach program initiated by the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

Daniel Tiger last visited the hospital in 2020 and is one of the first characters to return to the hospital in more than two years.

“We are excited to be able to once again get out into the community with our performers and spread some happiness to our neighbors,” Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts President Amy Miller said in a statement.

Daniel Tiger and his friends will be performing at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on Friday as part of the "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!" tour. Daniel Tiger will take live audiences on an interactive musical adventure to the "Neighborhood of Make-Believe" with stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences.

The loveable tiger is from the hit PBS show, "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood," which was inspired by "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood." The show is heavily inspired by Fred Rogers and parts of Daniel Tiger’s home have similar elements to the set of "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood."

It's also produced by Fred Rogers Productions.